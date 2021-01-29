American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

American River Bankshares stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRB shares. TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

