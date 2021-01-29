American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.60

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 180377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. On average, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at $21,743,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

