Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

AMP stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.67 and a 200-day moving average of $172.93. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

