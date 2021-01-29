Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ABCB traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.