AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ ASRV opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.90. AmeriServ Financial has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from AmeriServ Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AmeriServ Financial during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AmeriServ Financial during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in AmeriServ Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.