AMLT (AMLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $577.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $577.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

AMLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

