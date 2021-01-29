Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 10.2%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.02. 4,765,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,208,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.12.

Get Amyris alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.