Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Summit Insights downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.03 and a 200 day moving average of $129.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

