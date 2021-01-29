Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Billion

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report $32.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.64 billion and the highest is $33.77 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $23.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $105.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.17 billion to $109.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $129.51 billion to $150.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $260.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $705.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.