Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report $32.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.64 billion and the highest is $33.77 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $23.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $105.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.17 billion to $109.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $129.51 billion to $150.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $260.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $705.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

