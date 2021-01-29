Analysts Anticipate Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Chiasma reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ CHMA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,677. The firm has a market cap of $236.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

In related news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chiasma by 31.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chiasma by 51.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chiasma in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Chiasma by 264.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Chiasma by 33.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

