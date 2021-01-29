Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce $227.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.60 million. Yelp reported sales of $268.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $869.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $884.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $965.61 million, with estimates ranging from $943.82 million to $981.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YELP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.28 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $12,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Yelp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,558,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 350,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 319,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

