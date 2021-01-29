Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $3,572,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,958 shares of company stock worth $25,474,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.