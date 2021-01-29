Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $3,572,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,958 shares of company stock worth $25,474,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.