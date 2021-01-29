Analysts Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report sales of $513.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.90 million and the highest is $531.46 million. Etsy reported sales of $270.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,741 shares of company stock valued at $29,294,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $202.41 on Tuesday. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $226.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.