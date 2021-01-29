Analysts Expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.46). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

