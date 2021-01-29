Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post sales of $12.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.31 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $16.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $47.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.05 million to $48.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.64 million, with estimates ranging from $51.94 million to $57.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 207,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,081. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $339.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

