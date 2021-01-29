Analysts Expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Interior Concepts stock remained flat at $$7.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,323. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $190.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

