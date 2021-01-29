Analysts Expect The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Container Store Group’s earnings. The Container Store Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Container Store Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

TCS stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $55,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth about $87,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 130,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

