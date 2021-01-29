Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post $346.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.60 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $306.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,039,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 158,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 406,401 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

