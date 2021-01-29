Analysts Issue Forecasts for German American Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of German American Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $905.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 219,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

