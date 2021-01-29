Analysts Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $783,842.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,241.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,133 shares of company stock worth $25,683,545. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

