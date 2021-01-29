Analysts Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target at $115.14

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of APLS opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $1,366,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,740,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $28,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 171.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

