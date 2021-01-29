Analysts Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CAE by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 366,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

