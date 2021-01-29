Analysts Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) PT at $122.41

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.41.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of FMC opened at $109.03 on Friday. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FMC by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 134,760 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

