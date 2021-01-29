Analysts Set Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) Price Target at €65.75

Shares of Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.75 ($77.35).

Separately, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Grenke AG (GLJ.F) stock opened at €41.14 ($48.40) on Tuesday. Grenke AG has a 52-week low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 52-week high of €104.40 ($122.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €38.25 and a 200-day moving average of €45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.39.

Grenke AG (GLJ.F) Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

