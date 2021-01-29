Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT at $16.15

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTMNF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised Lundin Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of FTMNF stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.