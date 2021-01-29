Analysts Set McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) Price Target at GBX 120.17

McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.17 ($1.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) alerts:

Shares of MCS traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company had a trading volume of 9,270,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The company has a market capitalization of £644.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. McCarthy & Stone plc has a 12-month low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09).

About McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L)

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.