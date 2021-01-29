Analysts Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $19.70

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.70.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

