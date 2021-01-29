Analysts Set Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Target Price at $9.67

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZIXI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

ZIXI stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $479.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 614,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of ZIX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 622,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIX by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

