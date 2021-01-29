Analyzing Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Soliton alerts:

This table compares Soliton and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93% Haemonetics 11.76% 22.85% 10.40%

Volatility and Risk

Soliton has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soliton and Haemonetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -11.22 Haemonetics $988.48 million 5.89 $76.53 million $3.31 34.66

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Soliton and Haemonetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 3 0 3.00 Haemonetics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Soliton currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.54%. Haemonetics has a consensus price target of $132.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.42%. Given Soliton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Haemonetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Soliton on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.