Analyzing SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SunPower has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunPower and Semtech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.86 billion 4.83 $22.16 million ($0.47) -112.53 Semtech $547.51 million 8.91 $31.87 million $0.91 82.49

Semtech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SunPower and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 2 10 2 0 2.00 Semtech 0 2 11 0 2.85

SunPower presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential downside of 59.66%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $68.83, suggesting a potential downside of 8.31%. Given Semtech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than SunPower.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 4.05% -256.87% -2.58% Semtech 8.30% 9.60% 6.19%

Summary

Semtech beats SunPower on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases and sells solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Energies Nouvelles ActivitÃ©s USA, SAS.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

