Anchor (ANCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,918.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Anchor has a market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $14,918.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062828 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.00760279 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005678 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043818 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.49 or 0.03778582 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017611 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013258 BTC.
About Anchor
Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @
and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. The Reddit community for Anchor is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Buying and Selling Anchor
Anchor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.