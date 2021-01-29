Anchor (ANCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,918.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Anchor has a market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $14,918.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.00760279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.49 or 0.03778582 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013258 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.