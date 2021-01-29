Ankr Tops 1-Day Volume of $88.10 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Ankr coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $82.49 million and $88.10 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00065907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00816156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00047877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.55 or 0.04012353 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017357 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

