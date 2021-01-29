Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Stephens

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANTM. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.14.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $300.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.43. Anthem has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 13.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,202,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

