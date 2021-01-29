Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apache in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.09). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $14.94 on Friday. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Apache by 374.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 541,074 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

