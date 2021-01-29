Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIRC. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.