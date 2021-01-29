Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce sales of $53.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.02 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $68.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $218.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.83 million to $220.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $214.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.58 million to $216.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 157,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,356. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $783.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

