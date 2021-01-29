Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Position Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Appian by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Appian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. Insiders sold a total of 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $215.69 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -392.16 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

