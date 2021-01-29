Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.