Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $133.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $137.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.22. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Apple by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 170,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 30,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 6,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

