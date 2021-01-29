Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Stefan J. Murry Sells 3,000 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 891,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $252.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

