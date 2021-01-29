Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.66. 841,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 901,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $227.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 126.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 14.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 33.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

