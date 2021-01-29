Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

ARAV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.10.

ARAV stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the third quarter worth $183,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the third quarter worth $128,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the third quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth $537,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

