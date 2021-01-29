Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

ABUS stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $766,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $162,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

