ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 693,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 593,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.81.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18.

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ARCA biopharma stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 598,364.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.86% of ARCA biopharma worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

