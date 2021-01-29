Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of ADM opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

