ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC) Shares Down 6.3%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $23.00. 3,598,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,137,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth $178,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACTC)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

