Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price rose 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.75 and last traded at $72.46. Approximately 1,692,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,293,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,072,000 after acquiring an additional 577,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 761,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 727,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

