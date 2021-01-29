Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce sales of $1.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $2.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $7.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $8.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $26.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 887,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,676. The stock has a market cap of $612.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 451,958 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 167,513 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

