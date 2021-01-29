Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

ASC opened at $3.20 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 412,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

