Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,770.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,635.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

